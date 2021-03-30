Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,467 shares of company stock valued at $185,598,249 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

