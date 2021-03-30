Zacks Investment Management Buys 1,443 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock worth $609,386,055. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

