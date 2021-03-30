Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -406.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

