Zacks Investment Management Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,553 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

