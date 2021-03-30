Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $174.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

