Zacks Investment Management Purchases 61,765 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 174.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,765 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFC opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $704.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

