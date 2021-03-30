Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 270,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

NYSE ES opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.