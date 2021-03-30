Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Hold

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Separately, Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 37,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $712.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camden National by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

