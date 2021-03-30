Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Hold

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $176.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to sequential organic sales and operating margin gains in the first half of fiscal 2021, despite earnings and sales decline. Organic sales returned to growth in the first half of fiscal 2021, driven by efforts to quickly respond to increased off-trade channel demand and changes in consumer occasions, as well as investments in new opportunities. Also, strong consumer demand, market share growth in the spirits category and positive category mix aided net sales for the North America business. Moreover, the company expects improvements across all regions from the second half of fiscal 2020. However, continued disruptions in Travel Retail and on-trade businesses remain concerns. Also, Diageo’s margin performance was hurt by continued pressures from cost inflation.”

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.28. 8,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,463. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $170.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diageo (DEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.