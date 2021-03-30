Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $60.29 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.