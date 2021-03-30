Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

BRY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Berry from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Johnson Rice raised Berry from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Berry stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Berry has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Berry by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Berry by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

