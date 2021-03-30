Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) to Hold

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get Fanuc alerts:

FANUY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fanuc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

FANUY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,746. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanuc (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.