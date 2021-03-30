Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of MGNI opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,742 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

