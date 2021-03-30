Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agile Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $68.35.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

