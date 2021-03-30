Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.47 ($115.85).

ZAL stock opened at €83.42 ($98.14) on Friday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.47.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

