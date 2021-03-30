Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $264,000 Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.50.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $137.45. 243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,683. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.