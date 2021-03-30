Zebra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Champions Oncology were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Champions Oncology during the third quarter worth $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 23.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

CSBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Champions Oncology stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,113. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

