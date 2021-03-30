Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.67. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,432. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $949.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

