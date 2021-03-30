Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Northcoast Research currently has $560.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.67.

ZBRA stock opened at $467.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $170.63 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

