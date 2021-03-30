Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Short Interest Up 70.1% in March

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZBISF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Zenabis Global has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Zenabis Global Company Profile

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It owns 3.5 million square feet of total facility space for production and cultivation.

