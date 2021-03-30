Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06).

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,003,751.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,916,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

