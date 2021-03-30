ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZIM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE ZIM opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

