Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,655 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

ZION stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.