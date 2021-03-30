zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of zooplus stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day moving average of $196.65. zooplus has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $263.51.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

