Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires Shares of 15,500 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,711. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

