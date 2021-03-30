Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.32 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. 20,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.