Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 96.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 25.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 226.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Timken by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. 513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

