Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases Shares of 23,500 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 97,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.83. 27,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,391. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

