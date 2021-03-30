Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 772,113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 772,113 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $304,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $28.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,047.45. 51,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,889.15 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,138.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,170.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.