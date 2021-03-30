Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $1.20 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.