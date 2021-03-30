Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 16,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

