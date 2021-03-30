Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZYME. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Zymeworks stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. 55,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,019. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at $173,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $250,446. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Zymeworks by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $46,160,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zymeworks by 357.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 56.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after buying an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

