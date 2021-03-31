$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.05. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. 175,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

