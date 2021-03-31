10,000 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of PNFP opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

