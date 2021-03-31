10,502 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 265,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

KO traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. 387,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,910,395. The stock has a market cap of $227.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

