1,130 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.44. The company had a trading volume of 158,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

