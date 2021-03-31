13,358 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $494,038,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

