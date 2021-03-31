1,396 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

