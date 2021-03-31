1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €44.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.20 ($27.29) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.16 ($31.95).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €24.16 ($28.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.13. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a 12-month high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

