1,444 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 24,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $205.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $209.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $165.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

