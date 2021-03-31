160,749 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.12% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

PEB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 27,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,825. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

