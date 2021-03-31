19,592 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

NYSE:AXL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 25,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,908. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

