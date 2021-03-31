1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in 1st Source by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,840,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $10,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in 1st Source by 87.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.