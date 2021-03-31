2,172 Shares in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

