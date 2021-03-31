2,822 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.78. 101,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,602,276. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.