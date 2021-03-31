29,555 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.