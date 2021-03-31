2,968 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of BLV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.36. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

