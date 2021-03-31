365 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of ABC opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

