36,720 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJ. MKM Partners dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

