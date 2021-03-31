380 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.92.

REGN traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $472.04. 17,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.68 and its 200-day moving average is $518.58. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

